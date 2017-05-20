Kroger Co (KR) Position Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Kroger Co by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,219 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,667 shares during the period.
