KGHM cancel phase two of Sierra Gorda copper project in Chile
May 8 A planned second phase of expansion of Polish miner KGHM's Sierra Gorda copper project in Chile, which was put on hold in March, will definitely not happen now, the chief executive officer said on Monday. State-run KGHM bought the Sierra Gorda project in Chile's Atacama Desert mining belt in 2011, its largest ever foreign acquisition, and began shipments in 2014 after cost overruns in the ramp-up.
