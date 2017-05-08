KGHM cancel phase two of Sierra Gorda...

KGHM cancel phase two of Sierra Gorda copper project in Chile

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 8 A planned second phase of expansion of Polish miner KGHM's Sierra Gorda copper project in Chile, which was put on hold in March, will definitely not happen now, the chief executive officer said on Monday. State-run KGHM bought the Sierra Gorda project in Chile's Atacama Desert mining belt in 2011, its largest ever foreign acquisition, and began shipments in 2014 after cost overruns in the ramp-up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May 4 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May 4 JoeBobNJ 44
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Apr 25 John be lush 1
New Grocery Store Guide site Mar '17 john 1
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Mar '17 will 1,225
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar '17 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb '17 Georges 8
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,289 • Total comments across all topics: 280,871,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC