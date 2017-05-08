Jim Cramer -- Whole Foods to Slip if ...

Jim Cramer -- Whole Foods to Slip if Management Kills Takeover Buzz

Shares of Whole Foods Market are up about 20% so far in 2017, mostly on speculation that it will be an M&A target. However, don't expect management to confirm that it's for sale when it reports earnings on Wednesday after the close , according to TheStreet's Jim Cramer, manager of the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio .

