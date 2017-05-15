Jewel agrees to purchase 19 Strack & ...

Jewel agrees to purchase 19 Strack & Van Til stores

5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Itasca-based Jewel Foods Stores said Monday it agreed to acquire 19 Strack & Van Til stores in Indiana and other assets from its bankrupt parent company, Central Grocers. Jewel-Osco said in a statement it will be a "stalking horse bidder" in a court-supervised sale.

Read more at Daily Herald.

Chicago, IL

