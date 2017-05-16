Insider Selling: Whole Foods Market, ...

Insider Selling: Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Insider Sells 333 Shares of Stock

16 hrs ago

Whole Foods Market, Inc. insider Omar Gaye sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $12,334.32.

Chicago, IL

