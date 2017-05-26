Insider Buying: George Weston Limited...

Insider Buying: George Weston Limited (WN) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

George Weston Limited Director Robert John Dart purchased 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,090.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) May 16 Granite Stater 1,227
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) May 16 apluswrecker 46
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May 4 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May 4 JoeBobNJ 44
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Apr '17 John be lush 1
New Grocery Store Guide site Mar '17 john 1
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar '17 Humanspirit 1
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,986 • Total comments across all topics: 281,320,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC