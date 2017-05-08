Improvements at Loblaw boost Weston Q...

Improvements at Loblaw boost Weston Q1 profit to $107 million, dividend rising

George Weston Ltd. is reporting a 189 per cent increase to its first-quarter profit, mostly because of improved results from its stake in Loblaw . The Toronto-based company, which also owns the Weston Foods bakery business, had $107 million or 83 cents per share of net income for common shareholders in the quarter ended March 25. That's up from $37 million in the comparable period last year, even though revenue was unchanged at $10.8 billion.

