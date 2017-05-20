Henrico Police release photo of novel...

Henrico Police release photo of novelty clock that prompted bomb scare

4 hrs ago

Henrico Police are now releasing a photo of the suspicious package found in a car that prompted a bomb scare at the Whole Foods Market in Short Pump. The owner says the package is actually a "novelty clock," but police have charged her with constructing or using a hoax firebomb.

