Head of KU Medical Center tapped as new University of Kansas chancellor
Douglas Girod, who has led the University of Kansas Medical Center for the last four years, will be KU's next chancellor. The Kansas Board of Regents announced Thursday afternoon that after a five-month search, the board found KU's 18th chancellor in house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May 16
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May 4
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May 4
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr 25
|John be lush
|1
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC