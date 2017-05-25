Head of KU Medical Center tapped as n...

Head of KU Medical Center tapped as new University of Kansas chancellor

Douglas Girod, who has led the University of Kansas Medical Center for the last four years, will be KU's next chancellor. The Kansas Board of Regents announced Thursday afternoon that after a five-month search, the board found KU's 18th chancellor in house.

Chicago, IL

