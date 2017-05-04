Ground-up glove particles prompt ground-beef recall at Northrock Harris Teeter in Warrenton
A concern that cut-resistant glove particles might have contaminated the beef has Harris Teeter officials reaching out to 23 shoppers who purchased ground beef at the store, located at 530 Fletcher Drive in Warrenton, on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
