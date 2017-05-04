Ground-up glove particles prompt grou...

Ground-up glove particles prompt ground-beef recall at Northrock Harris Teeter in Warrenton

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fauquier.com

A concern that cut-resistant glove particles might have contaminated the beef has Harris Teeter officials reaching out to 23 shoppers who purchased ground beef at the store, located at 530 Fletcher Drive in Warrenton, on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) Thu Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) Thu JoeBobNJ 44
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Apr 25 John be lush 1
New Grocery Store Guide site Mar '17 john 1
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Mar '17 will 1,225
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar '17 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb '17 Georges 8
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,269 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC