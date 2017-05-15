Grocery Stores: 'The Best Of America And The Worst Of America'
Grocery stores in America have changed from neighborhood corner markets to multimillion-dollar chains that sell convenience - along with thousands of products - to satisfy the demand of the country's hungry consumers. What caused this transformation? And what will our grocery stores be like in the future? Award-winning food writer Michal Ruhlman, author of more than 20 books - including the best-seller The Soul of the Chef and co-author of The French Laundry Cookbook with chef Thomas Keller - examines this phenomenon through the story of the Midwestern grocery chain Heinen's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Maine
|1,226
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May 4
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May 4
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr 25
|John be lush
|1
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC