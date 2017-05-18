Grocery store stocks gain after favorable Wal-Mart read on prices
Kroger is up 1.43% and Supervalu is 1.34% higher to outpace broad market averages. The gains could be tied to comments from Wal-Mart CFO Brett Biggs that it saw flat food deflation in Q1.
