Grocery Store Coming to City West
A shiny new apartment complex in City West is the landing spot for a prominent grocery store chain, which should be a boon for the growing residential community. Grocery Outlet Inc. has signed a lease to fill 16,500 square feet of space on the ground floor of Sophia Los Angeles , a 606-unit project from developer Holland Partner Group.
