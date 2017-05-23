Grocery Store Coming to City West

11 hrs ago Read more: LA Downtown News

A shiny new apartment complex in City West is the landing spot for a prominent grocery store chain, which should be a boon for the growing residential community. Grocery Outlet Inc. has signed a lease to fill 16,500 square feet of space on the ground floor of Sophia Los Angeles , a 606-unit project from developer Holland Partner Group.

Chicago, IL

