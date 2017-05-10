Grocery Outlet recognized for support...

Grocery Outlet recognized for supporting students

Donations of dollars in small increments might not seem like a big deal but when it goes towards supplying hungry high schoolers with granola bars, packs of macaroni, fresh produce and other food it adds up to make a big difference. Jessi and Greg Powell, the owners of the Paradise Grocery Outlet, received an award from the Teachers Association of Paradise for contributing bags of groceries to Ridgeview High school students on a weekly basis.

