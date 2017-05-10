Grocery Outlet recognized for supporting students
Donations of dollars in small increments might not seem like a big deal but when it goes towards supplying hungry high schoolers with granola bars, packs of macaroni, fresh produce and other food it adds up to make a big difference. Jessi and Greg Powell, the owners of the Paradise Grocery Outlet, received an award from the Teachers Association of Paradise for contributing bags of groceries to Ridgeview High school students on a weekly basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May 4
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May 4
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr 25
|John be lush
|1
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC