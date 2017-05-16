GetGo in O-hi-o
GetGo from Giant Eagle yesterday announced the northeastern Ohio rollout of foodperks!, a way for customers to save up to 20% on their grocery bills by pumping fuel at GetGo gas stations. The foodperks! program complements the company's existing fuelperks! customer loyalty program and will run concurrently with fuelperks!.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May 4
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May 4
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr 25
|John be lush
|1
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC