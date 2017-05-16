GetGo in O-hi-o

GetGo from Giant Eagle yesterday announced the northeastern Ohio rollout of foodperks!, a way for customers to save up to 20% on their grocery bills by pumping fuel at GetGo gas stations. The foodperks! program complements the company's existing fuelperks! customer loyalty program and will run concurrently with fuelperks!.

