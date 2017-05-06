Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $410,000 Position in Supervalu Inc.
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Supervalu Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 106,276 shares of the company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|Thu
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May 4
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr 25
|John be lush
|1
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC