Farm Fresh Expanding Fuel Rewards

11 hrs ago

Farm Fresh said that all 44 of its Hampton Roads supermarkets will be offering Fuel Rewards on selected items throughout the store beginning today. The Fuel Rewards program allows customers to save on gasoline at the retailer's 13 Farm Fresh Fuel Express locations by purchasing groceries.

