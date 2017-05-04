Empire launches 'aggressive' $500M co...

Empire launches 'aggressive' $500M cost-cutting plan to turn revive Sobeys

Empire Co. Ltd. has launched a $500-million cost-cutting plan to turn around its Sobeys grocery business, which has been struggling to recover from missteps taken with the acquisition of Safeway Canada four years ago.

