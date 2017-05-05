Desjardins Research Analysts Raise Ea...

Desjardins Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce - Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Tuesday. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58.

Chicago, IL

