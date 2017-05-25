Dean & Deluca still scouting for Fort Worth store locations
A year has passed since Dean & Deluca debuted as the title sponsor for the Colonial golf tournament and announced its intention to bring its specialty food markets to North Texas. Since that time, the small chain of gourmet food and wine stores has announced its first area location at the new upscale Legacy West development in Plano.
