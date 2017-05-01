Customers Like This Grocery Store Mor...

Customers Like This Grocery Store More Than Whole Foods

Read more: Southern Living

Shopping at Whole Foods may make you feel good about your choices , but according to a customer satisfaction survey of major grocery chains, there's one major supermarket that wins out over the organic behemoth: Kroger. Morning Consult Intelligence , a public opinion data company, just released their Spring 2017 Most Loved Brands list, a survey of about 35,000 customers over the course of 200,000 interviews regarding their favorability toward 500 of America's most prominent companies .

