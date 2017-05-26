Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) - An...

Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) - Analysts' Weekly Ratings Changes

Saturday May 27

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Core-Mark Holding Company recently: 5/15/2017 - Core-Mark Holding Company is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

