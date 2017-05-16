Citizens Bank and Military Warriors S...

Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Local Military Veteran

The Penn Hills home - renovated by Citizens Bank colleagues and donated by the bank as part of its commitment to provide shelter to those in need in the community - was presented today to Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Shawn Jones for his honorable military service as a combat engineer. Jones sustained combat injuries during his deployment to Afghanistan.

