Chicago's largest grocer to buy Strac...

Chicago's largest grocer to buy Strack & Van Til stores

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Chain Store Age

Jewel-Osco said it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Central Grocers to acquire 19 Strack & Van Til stores and other certain assets. Strack & Van Til is owned by Central Grocers, which filed for bankruptcy protection at the beginning of May. Jewel-Osco will serve as the "stalking horse bidder" in a court-supervised sale process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Sun Maine 1,226
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May 4 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May 4 JoeBobNJ 44
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Apr 25 John be lush 1
New Grocery Store Guide site Mar '17 john 1
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar '17 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb '17 Georges 8
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC