Chicago's largest grocer to buy Strack & Van Til stores
Jewel-Osco said it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Central Grocers to acquire 19 Strack & Van Til stores and other certain assets. Strack & Van Til is owned by Central Grocers, which filed for bankruptcy protection at the beginning of May. Jewel-Osco will serve as the "stalking horse bidder" in a court-supervised sale process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Maine
|1,226
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May 4
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May 4
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr 25
|John be lush
|1
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC