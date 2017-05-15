Chicago's largest grocer to buy Strack & Van Til stores

Jewel-Osco said it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Central Grocers to acquire 19 Strack & Van Til stores and other certain assets. Strack & Van Til is owned by Central Grocers, which filed for bankruptcy protection at the beginning of May. Jewel-Osco will serve as the "stalking horse bidder" in a court-supervised sale process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.