Charlotte man wanted in assault, breaking and entering cases
Jessie Shawn Herbert is wanted for two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and assault on a government official. Police say he is homeless and known to frequent the Harris Teeter on Morrison Blvd and the uptown area near 15th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr 25
|John be lush
|1
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC