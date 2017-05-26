Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (C...

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Declares $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.9406 per share by the bank on Friday, July 28th.

