Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $46.344 Million Position in Kroger Co

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kroger Co by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571,513 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 319,200 shares during the period.

