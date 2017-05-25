Brokerages Anticipate Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages expect that Whole Foods Market, Inc. will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Whole Foods Market's earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May 16
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May 4
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May 4
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr 25
|John be lush
|1
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC