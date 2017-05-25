Beyond Meat Vegan Alternative Secures Distribution Deal With Grocer Safeway
Microsoft founder Bill Gates backed vegan meat alternative food maker Beyond Meat has signed a distribution deal with grocer Safeway , the company announced Thursday. Beyond Meat, which also counts Tyson Food and General Mills as backers, will be sold in 280 Safeway stores in California, Nevada and Hawaii.
