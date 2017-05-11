Bento Sushi Said to Work With Scotia, CIBC on Potential IPO
Bento Sushi is working with banks to explore an initial public offering that would continue a spree of Canadian listings this year, people familiar with the matter said. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on the share sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.
