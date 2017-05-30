Author Crusaded for Organic Food Long...

Author Crusaded for Organic Food Long Before It Was a Big Business

Friday May 26

Decades before Whole Foods Market Inc. implanted itself in affluent neighborhoods across America, Beatrice Trum Hunter was promoting organic foods and fulminating against pesticides and food additives. Ms. Trum Hunter wrote dozens of books, starting with "The Natural Foods Cookbook," published in 1961 and promising "more radiant health and greater day-by-day energy."

Chicago, IL

