Asset swapBuru takes control of Kimberley oilfield
Buru Energy's shares have surged after an asset swap with Mitsubishi Corp gave it 100 per cent ownership of a Kimberley onshore oilfield. The oil and gas junior said Mitsibushi had agreed to transfer its 50 per cent stake in production licences for the Ungani oilfield and four exploration permits in the area.
