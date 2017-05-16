Antioch police seeking grocery branch bank robber
Police are looking for a man who went into a Raley's grocery store Saturday night not to shop but to rob a U.S. Bank branch located there, authorities said Tuesday. Police said Tuesday the man, who was masked and packing a pistol, went to the store at 3632 Lone Tree Way about 6:35 p.m. Saturday.
