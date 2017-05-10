Angry note left on Navy vet's car for...

Angry note left on Navy vet's car for using veteran-designated parking space

The note read "You are a f------ moron! I hope karma visits you often! This is parking for our veterans." On Saturday night, Rod Boyle, 56, parked in a spot reserved for veterans at the Harris Teeter in Wake Forest, N.C. - something he almost never does.

