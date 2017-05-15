Aldi will spend $180 million remodeling most of its Chicago-area stores

Aldi, one of the fastest growing grocery chains in the U.S., plans to spend about $180 million remodeling 130 of its 150 Chicago-area stores by 2020 - part of a broader effort to move its no-frills model into modern times. The stores will be brighter, more contemporary in design, and in some cases, slightly larger, up to about 13,000 square feet, to allow for an expansion of store-branded products marketed as natural and organic.

