A thing of beauty

Members of the Davis Mural Team are collaborating with Davis High School students on a community mural at Grocery Outlet, 1800 E. Eighth St. in the Davis Manor Shopping Center. From left, artist Marie-Therese Brown and DHS students Esther Wang and Katherine Hardaker give some color to the bicyclists.
