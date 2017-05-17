A Hint Of Change: NLRB Allows Employe...

A Hint Of Change: NLRB Allows Employer To Defend Blanket Prohibition ...

Recently, there has been much discussion about the composition of the five-member board in Washington, D.C., including President Trump's appointment of Philip Miscimarra as National Labor Relations Board Chairman, and the expected shift from pro-labor initiatives especially in light of the expiring term of the NLRB General Counsel who was appointed by President Obama. The NLRB recently issued an order that may be a sign of things to come.

