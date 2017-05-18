A German grocery chain with the power to cripple Aldi, Whole...
The highly competitive European grocery chain Lidl is about to descend on the US, and it's promising prices that are in some cases half those at existing supermarkets. At least 20 Lidl stores will open this summer in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, and the chain will add another 80 stores along the East Coast by the middle of next year, it said.
