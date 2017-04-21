Woolworths wins dispute with US biz Lowe's
Woolworths can press ahead with the sale of Masters' property assets after winning a stoush with former US joint venture partner Lowe's. The Australian supermarket giant says an award in the confidential arbitration with Lowe's means the US hardware giant must sell its 33 per cent stake in the failed Masters stores.
