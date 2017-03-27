Windstream Holdings CEO Tony Thomas' ...

Windstream Holdings CEO Tony Thomas' Salary Stays The Same

6 hrs ago

Windstream Holdings Inc. President and CEO Tony Thomas' salary of $1 million didn't change from 2015 to 2016, according to the publicly traded telecommunications company's preliminary annual proxy statement.

