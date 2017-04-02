Why Whole Foods' Future Is Smaller and Less Certain Than Ever

In this segment from Market Foolery , Mac Greer is joined by Ron Gross and Jason Moser who weigh in on the growing uncertainty at Whole Foods Market , which is apparently running up against the limits of U.S. consumers' willingness to pay a premium for natural and organic groceries. , looks like the long-term winner as most supermarkets now offer more and more of what once made Whole Foods unique.

