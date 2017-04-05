Why 'Grocerants' are the new trend, taking bitea
Why 'Grocerants' are the new trend, taking bite out of restaurant Grocery stores that offer more take-out and eating areas are on the rise Check out this story on ydr.com: http://usat.ly/2oBen2p John Pittenger makes a pepperoni pizza at the Whole Foods Market in Woodmere Village, Ohio, in this 2014 file photo Whether it's pizza from a wood-fired oven or a glass of wine while shoppers stroll the aisles, some grocers are turning portions of their stores into a nosher's delight -- and creating tough new competition for fast-food chains and traditional restaurants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC