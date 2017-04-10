Whole Foods Market Announces Release of a The Whole Foods Diet: The...

Whole Foods Market Announces Release ...

Whole Foods Market Announces Release of a The Whole Foods Diet

CEO John Mackey co-authors book about health, wellness and benefits of unprocessed, plant-based eating; donates royalties from book sales to company's nonprofit foundations "The Whole Foods Diet" by John Mackey, Alona Pulde, MD, and Matthew Lederman, MD )--Whole Foods Market is proud to announce the release of co-founder and CEO John Mackey's newest book, The Whole Foods Diet: The Lifesaving Plan for Health and Longevity "In the world of popularized diets, we can sometimes miss the broad agreements by focusing too much on the minor differences," Mackey said. "When it comes to our health, it's the overall dietary pattern that makes all the difference.

