When bad things happen to hash browns...

When bad things happen to hash browns. Golf balls, for instance.

12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Hash browns are suddenly making news because of a recall on frozen packages that may contain pieces of golf balls in them. "Despite our stringent supply standards," McCain Foods USA said in a statement Friday, "extraneous golf ball materials" may have been "inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make this product."

