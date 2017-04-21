Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY
Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Western Gas Partners, LP by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 265 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC