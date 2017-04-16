Registration will allow you to post comments on DarienNewsOnline.com and create a DarienNewsOnline.com Subscriber Portal account for you to manage subscriptions and email preferences. Vicki Stoddard, 3 of Darien, is greeted by the costumed character, Wow the Cow, during Stew Leonards Easter Egg Hunt Eggs-Travaganza April 4 in Norwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.