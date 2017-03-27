Trader Joe's will open new stores in ...

Trader Joe's will open new stores in Soho, Upper West Side this year

Grocery chain Trader Joe's is set to open two new stores in New York by the year's end, the company announced on its website on Friday. Patch.com first reported the news, but at least one of the two new stores has been rumored for some time now.

