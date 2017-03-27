The Easter Bunny Comes To Madison
The Madison Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the Easter Bunny to bring plenty of candy and toy-filled Easter eggs to the downtown businesses during its annual Easter Fun Fest event on Children and their parents are invited to bring their Easter baskets and visit Chamber-member merchants in Madison in order to collect candy and toy-filled eggs. "Whole Foods Market is always excited about participating in events that bring families together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Black River News.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC