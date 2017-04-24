Supervalu's wholesale division grows but net dips sharply on charges

Supervalu Inc. said Tuesday its net profit fell 80 percent over the winter months, hurt by one-time charges, but was only marginally lower on an adjusted basis. The results for the December-through-February period, the fourth quarter of Supervalu's fiscal year, showed the Eden Prairie-based company continued to experience difficulty in its retail division, including Cub Foods, the biggest grocery store in the Twin Cities.

