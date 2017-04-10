Stock Repurchase Plan Initiated by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program, which allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares on Thursday, February 23rd, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC